ConiferSoft Brings Scandinavian Forestry Supply Chain Platform VACS to the Baltics

Forestry companies in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia can automate delivery-to-settlement workflows and gain real-time contract profitability visibility.

Sweden's forest sector learned that disconnected systems cost time and money. The companies that digitised early gained an advantage. My advice? Move sooner.” — Alexandra Andersson, CEO | ConiferSoft

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConiferSoft , a specialist provider of forestry supply chain software, today announced the expansion of its VACS platform into the Baltic region, bringing more than 25 years of Scandinavian forestry industry expertise to timber operators in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.The launch comes as many forestry businesses across the Baltics face increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency, strengthen traceability, and prepare for evolving regulatory requirements such as the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).VACS is designed specifically for timber procurement and supply chain operations, helping companies manage the flow of information from delivery registration through to contractor settlements, forest owner payments, invoicing, and profitability reporting within a single system."Sweden didn't become one of the world's most digitised forest nations by accident," said Alexandra Andersson, CEO at ConiferSoft. "It took decades, and a lot of forest company teams spending Friday afternoons reconciling numbers that didn't match because purchasing, logistics, and the yard were all running on separate systems. The ones who moved early didn't do it for compliance. They did it because disconnected data has a real cost: in admin hours, in decisions made on data that's already wrong. And when I ask them now what they'd do differently, the answer is always the same: move sooner. That's the only thing we're bringing to the Baltics that Sweden didn't have. Hindsight."In many timber supply chains, a single delivery can be recorded multiple times across purchasing records, weighbridge systems, transport documentation, and financial systems. Measurement data often arrives through phone calls, emails, or photographs before being manually entered into office systems for settlement and reporting.VACS replaces this fragmented process with a unified workflow where delivery information is entered once and automatically connected to contracts, settlements, and financial reporting.Once verified measurement data is received, a single action can generate harvesting invoices, transport settlements, and forest owner payments simultaneously, eliminating the need for manual spreadsheet calculations and reducing the risk of costly errors.For timber procurement teams, one of the platform's most valuable capabilities is real-time profitability visibility. Rather than waiting until month-end to reconstruct financial performance, operators can view profit and loss results at the individual contract level as deliveries occur, providing faster insight into procurement outcomes and operational performance.Companies implementing VACS typically report recovering two to three days per week previously spent on manual data entry and reconciliation while consolidating purchasing records, logistics information, and invoice tracking into a single operational platform.The system also supports EUDR traceability requirements as part of normal delivery workflows, helping forestry businesses prepare for compliance without introducing additional administrative processes.Already used by more than 400 forestry organisations across Scandinavia, VACS has become a trusted platform for managing timber supply chains in some of Europe's most mature forestry markets.ConiferSoft is now offering tailored demonstrations for forestry companies throughout Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, allowing organisations to see how VACS would operate within their own procurement, logistics, and settlement workflows.About ConiferSoftConiferSoft develops software solutions purpose-built for the forestry industry. For more than 25 years, the company has helped forest and timber organisations manage procurement, logistics, settlements, production, and supply chain operations. Today, more than 400 organisations across Scandinavia rely on ConiferSoft solutions to improve operational efficiency, data visibility, and supply chain performance.For more information or to request a demonstration, visit Conifersoft's website

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