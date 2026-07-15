My TRT App Introduces Mira AI Coach and Redesigned Android Application

On iOS, version 5.1 adds side-by-side comparison of up to five laboratory panels with AI-generated insights alongside the 40-biomarker health dashboard. The redesigned My Health screen shows the latest laboratory panel with in-range and flagged marker counts, biomarker trend cards, and one-tap actions for scanning labs and scheduling bloodwork. Version 2.5's editorial redesign: serif numerals, ruled ledger lines, and a dark paper-and-ink palette replace the conventional health-app dashboard.

Update pairs a data-grounded AI coach with a print-inspired interface, home-screen dose widgets, Health Connect sync, and progress-photo journey tracking.

Most health apps look like dashboards and talk like generic chatbots. We wanted software that reads like a well-kept journal, and a coach that actually knows your numbers.” — Himanshu Batra, Founder of Sphnix, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My TRT App, an iOS and Android application developed by Sphnix, Inc., has released updates to both of its mobile applications, introducing Mira, an artificial-intelligence assistant grounded in each user's own logged health data, and a redesigned Android application built around a print-inspired editorial interface.

The updates arrive amid continued growth in the testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) market. U.S. testosterone prescriptions grew from approximately 7.3 million in 2019 to more than 11 million in 2024, according to industry pharmacy data. In April 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published guidance noting that testosterone therapy may be appropriate for treating low libido in patients with idiopathic hypogonadism. Many patients on these therapies track their own laboratory results between scheduled clinical visits and review them with their prescribing clinicians.

MIRA, A DATA-GROUNDED AI ASSISTANT

Mira organizes and summarizes the individual user's own logged information — dosing history, laboratory results, and weight entries — and answers questions about that data in plain language, rather than producing generic responses. Mira is built on Google's Gemini models and requires explicit user consent before any health data is included in a request. Mira provides informational summaries only; it does not diagnose or treat any condition, and the application directs users to their prescribing clinicians for medical decisions. The application's AI systems also generate meal plans and exercise plans and extract more than 40 biomarkers from uploaded laboratory PDF files.

A REDESIGNED ANDROID APPLICATION

Version 2.5 of the Android application replaces the conventional health-dashboard interface with an editorial design drawn from print: serif numerals, ruled ledger lines, squared corners, and a dark paper-and-ink palette with copper accents. The redesign spans every screen of the application. The release also introduces home-screen widgets, including an interactive widget that logs a scheduled dose directly from the device launcher and a countdown to the next scheduled dose, weight synchronization through Android Health Connect, and a journey timeline with milestones, progress photographs, and side-effect logging. The software is distributed as a TRT tracking app for Android through Google Play and supports devices running Android 8.0 or later.

On iOS, version 5.1 adds side-by-side comparison of up to five laboratory panels with AI-generated insights, a body-measurement editor, and a shareable progress card.

PUBLIC WEB TOOLS

On the public web, the company publishes 56 biomarker reference pages with clinical context, a free testosterone calculator implementing the Vermeulen equation, and three additional laboratory and dosing calculators. The web tools do not require account creation.

FOUNDER COMMENT

"Most health apps look like dashboards and talk like generic chatbots," said Himanshu Batra, founder of Sphnix, Inc. and developer of My TRT App. "We wanted software that reads like a well-kept journal, and a coach that actually knows your numbers."

AVAILABILITY

My TRT App is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. A free tier includes dose logging, calendar tracking, wellness check-ins, and a limited Mira allowance. A subscription tier is available for users who require unlimited laboratory extraction and expanded AI usage.

* iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/my-trt-app/id6745529127

* Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.batra.mytrtapp

* Lab Snapshot Analyzer: https://www.mytrt.app/learn/tools/lab-snapshot

ABOUT MY TRT APP

My TRT App is a TRT tracking application for iOS, Android, and watchOS, developed by Sphnix, Inc. The application was first released in 2025 and serves users tracking physician-prescribed testosterone replacement therapy and hormone replacement therapy.

###

Media contact: hello@mytrt.app

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.