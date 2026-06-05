My TRT App releases free public bloodwork analyzer and peptide reference library

MyTRT brings AI-powered TRT, HRT, peptide and GLP-1 tracking to iPhone, Apple Watch and Android. Free on the App Store and Google Play. MyTRT's iOS Labs dashboard surfaces total testosterone, free T, SHBG, estradiol, hematocrit and 35 other biomarkers with reference ranges and TRT-specific interpretation.

Indie iOS and Android application adds AI-assisted laboratory PDF extraction as U.S. testosterone prescriptions exceed 11 million annually.

My doctor told me my testosterone was 'in range' more than once before I learned the standard range is built for the average 80-year-old. MyTRTApp exists because biohackers deserve a real tool.” — Himanshu Batra, Founder of Sphnix, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My TRT App, an iOS and Android application developed by Sphnix, Inc., has released a public bloodwork analyzer and an 89-compound peptide and GLP-1 reference library. Both tools are available at mytrt.app and do not require account creation.

The release follows several years of growth in the testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and GLP-1 weight-loss markets. U.S. testosterone prescriptions grew from approximately 7.3 million in 2019 to more than 11 million in 2024, according to industry pharmacy data. In April 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published guidance noting that testosterone therapy may be appropriate for treating low libido in patients with idiopathic hypogonadism, expanding the population for whom the therapy is being considered. GLP-1 medications including semaglutide and tirzepatide have also moved into mainstream prescribing, often alongside hormone therapy.

A subset of patients on these therapies — sometimes described as self-directed or as biohackers — track their own laboratory results, monitor biomarkers between scheduled clinical visits, and adjust protocols in consultation with their prescribers.

LABORATORY PDF EXTRACTION

The My TRT App bloodwork analyzer (TRT bloodwork analyzer) extracts more than 40 biomarkers from uploaded laboratory PDF files. Extracted markers include total testosterone, free testosterone, sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG), estradiol, dihydrotestosterone (DHT), hematocrit, hemoglobin, prostate-specific antigen (PSA), luteinizing hormone (LH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), and standard lipid, metabolic, liver, and kidney panels. The tool uses Google Gemini Vision for optical character recognition. Free users receive one lifetime extraction; additional extractions are available to subscribers.

A separate web tool, the Lab Snapshot Analyzer at mytrt.app/learn/tools/lab-snapshot, provides interpretation of six headline TRT markers in a browser without account creation.

PEPTIDE AND GLP-1 LIBRARY

The My TRT App GLP-1 and peptide library catalogs 89 compounds tracked by self-directed users, including semaglutide, tirzepatide, retatrutide, BPC-157, TB-500, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), anastrozole, clomiphene, MK-677, RAD-140, NAD+, GHK-Cu, MOTS-c, and melanotan. Each entry includes mechanism of action, reported half-life, documented effects, side-effect profile, and references to external research. The library is available on the public web at mytrt.app/learn/peptides and within the application.

The My TRT App web reference also publishes 56 biomarker pages with clinical context, four laboratory and dosing calculators including a Vermeulen-equation free testosterone calculator, and seven long-form articles on hormone therapy topics.

APPLE WATCH COMPANION

The application includes a watchOS companion with one-tap dose logging and six complications, including a hematocrit complication that surfaces the most recent reading on the watch face. Elevated hematocrit (polycythemia) is among the more commonly monitored side effects of testosterone therapy.

FOUNDER COMMENT

"The category we set out to build for is patients who already do this work — who keep notes between draws and who chart their own trends," said Himanshu Batra, founder of Sphnix, Inc. and developer of My TRT App. "We wanted to provide a tool that matches that level of attention without putting the underlying data behind a clinic subscription."

AVAILABILITY

My TRT App is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. A free tier includes dose logging, calendar tracking, and Apple Watch functionality. A subscription tier is available for users who require unlimited laboratory extraction and additional features.

* iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/my-trt-app/id6745529127

* Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.batra.mytrtapp

* Lab Snapshot Analyzer: https://www.mytrt.app/learn/tools/lab-snapshot

* Peptide reference: https://www.mytrt.app/learn/peptides

ABOUT MY TRT APP

My TRT App is a TRT tracking app for iOS, Android, and watchOS, developed by Sphnix, Inc. The application was first released in 2025 and serves users tracking testosterone replacement therapy, hormone replacement therapy, peptide protocols, and GLP-1 medications.

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