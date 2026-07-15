Peptides Calculator generates personalized AI meal and exercise plans from a researcher's own stats, goals, and lab work — with all data stored on device and in their own iCloud, not a vendor cloud.

AI-generated meal and workout plans built from each researcher's own stats and labs — stored on device and in their own iCloud, not a vendor cloud.

Most AI health tools become a permanent home for your data in someone else's cloud. We built it the other way around — your records live on your device and your own iCloud, not in our database.” — Himanshu Batra

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peptides Calculator, an iOS and Apple Watch application built for the peptide research community, today detailed the AI planning tools that have become among its most-used features and announced a release that extends them into fasting and nutrition. The app generates personalized meal and exercise plans from each researcher's own stats, goals, schedule, and lab work — and, unlike many AI-driven health apps, keeps no cloud database of that data: it is stored on the researcher's device and backed up only to their own iCloud Drive.

The features arrive as AI-generated diet and workout plans move into the mainstream of consumer health. Many of those tools keep personal health information in vendor clouds. Peptides Calculator is built around a local-first data model — a researcher's data lives on their device and in their own iCloud Drive, and the company keeps no cloud database of health-sensitive content — a design aimed at a community that tends to be deliberate about where its health data lives.

HOW THE PLANS ARE GENERATED

The meal-plan generator accounts for dietary preferences, allergies, and macro targets, and lets researchers log meals by scanning a photo. The exercise-plan generator adjusts for experience level, available equipment, and injury history. Both draw on the researcher's saved profile and goals and can be regenerated week over week as those goals change.

LOCAL-FIRST, EVEN WITH AI

Plan generation runs against a cloud AI model, as is standard for consumer AI, but the inputs are used for a one-time generation rather than retained in a company database. A researcher's data — cycles, labs, food logs, and the resulting plans — is stored on device using Apple's SwiftData framework, and backups are written to the researcher's own iCloud Drive rather than to the company's infrastructure.

A RELEASE THAT DEEPENS NUTRITION TRACKING

The latest update adds a Calorie & Macro Goals screen that the food diary tracks against, the ability to share a day of meals as a single summary with a coach, and a full intermittent-fasting tracker — supporting protocols from 16:8 to multi-day fasts — with a Lock Screen and Dynamic Island Live Activity that surfaces the current metabolic stage. It also refreshes the app's widgets and lab-reminder experience.

ADOPTION

AI meal and exercise planning rank among the most-used features across the app's 50,000-plus users, who typically track multiple cycles in parallel, log lab panels periodically, and increasingly use the app's AI to plan nutrition and training around their protocols.

AVAILABILITY

The update is available worldwide on the App Store, in both English and Spanish, for iOS 17 and watchOS 10 and above.

ABOUT PEPTIDES CALCULATOR

Peptides Calculator is an iOS and Apple Watch application built for the peptide research community, providing cycle and inventory tracking, lab panel analysis with AI-powered insights, personalized meal and exercise plan generation, intermittent-fasting and nutrition tracking, and local-first data storage. The company also publishes a free online peptide reconstitution calculator. Learn more at peptidescalculator.app.

Peptides Calculator provides descriptive tracking tools and does not offer medical advice, prescribe dosing, or replace consultation with a licensed clinician.

Peptides Calculator | Peptides Reconstitution Calculator | Now Available on iOS & Android

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