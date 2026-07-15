Best Beach Bars Surpasses 1,200 Listings, Launches Bar Certification Program

The Beach Bar Bum Bast Beach Bars logo Best Beach Bars certified badge

The Beach Bar Bum catalogs beach bars across the US and Caribbean, but only those that pass muster earn the "Beach Bum Certified" badge.

Anyone with a laptop can slap a pin on a map and call it a beach bar list. I actually show up, order the drink, and check if the view's worth the sunburn. It's for the greater good of mankind.” — The Beach Bar Bum, Founder of Best Beach Bars

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Beach Bars , the online directory devoted to tracking down the world's best waterfront watering holes, announced today that its catalog has surpassed 1,200 beach bar listings spanning the continental United States, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. The milestone comes alongside the launch of a new " Beach Bum Certified " designation, reserved for bars its founder has personally visited and vetted.The site, written under the persona of "the Beach Bar Bum," began in 2023 as one traveler's informal quest to find beach bars with an actual view of the water. That's a surprisingly rare combination, according to the site's founder. What started as a personal project has since grown into one of the more comprehensive beach bar directories online, with entries spanning iconic tiki bars, historic beachfront dives, and everything in between.With the directory's growth, Best Beach Bars is introducing a certification system to distinguish bars its founder (or a trusted associate) has visited in person. It's a deliberately exclusive club, reserved for locations that have earned it firsthand."Anyone can pull together a list of bars near the water," said the Beach Bar Bum, founder of Best Beach Bars. "I'm just the guy who shows up to check if the view's worth the drink. Rough job, somebody's gotta do it."The certification program is part of a broader push to make the directory a more reliable planning resource for travelers, alongside features like destination guides for regions including the Florida Keys, the Outer Banks, Costa Rica, and the British Virgin Islands, Jimmy Buffett's favorite bars, and an interactive map search for finding nearby bars while on the road.Best Beach Bars plans to continue expanding both its catalog and its certified bar list throughout 2026, with additional destination guides and reviews in progress.About Best Beach BarsBest Beach Bars is an online directory and travel resource cataloging beach bars across the United States and the Caribbean, written and curated under the Beach Bar Bum persona. The site helps travelers find beach bars with a genuine waterfront view, along with reviews, destination guides, and its Beach Bum Certified designation for personally vetted locations. Learn more at bestbeachbars.com.

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