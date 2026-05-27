Mason Anthony School of Cosmetology Launches New Website and Showcases State-of-the-Art 40,000 Sq. Ft Training Facility

Mason Anthony Cosmetology School, Located in Westerville, OH Mason Anthony Student Programs in Westerville, Ohio

Mason Anthony School of Cosmetology launches a new website and highlights its state-of-the-art 40,000 sq. ft. cosmetology training facility.

Our vision has always been to create a high-quality learning environment where students thrive. We are proud to offer hands-on education, real-world experience, & accessible services to our community.” — Larissa Witt

WESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mason Anthony School of Cosmetology , a leading cosmetology school in Westerville, Ohio, proudly announces the launch of its new website alongside continued expansion of its premier 40,000 square foot beauty and wellness training facility designed to prepare future professionals in the beauty industry.The school is female owned, and the school was named after the owner’s son, Mason Anthony, reflecting her commitment to a legacy of the school's mission statement: Character, Intelligence, Strength, Style. The modern campus combines advanced training environments with hands-on client experiences to help students develop real-world skills in a professional setting. Located near Columbus, Ohio, Mason Anthony School of Cosmetology serves students throughout Central Ohio pursuing careers in cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy, and nail technology.The school offers comprehensive programs in:- Advanced Cosmetology- Esthetics and Skincare- Manicuring and Nail Technology- Massage TherapyIn addition to classroom education, the campus features a full clinic floor where students provide supervised beauty and wellness services to the public at affordable prices. Clients can enjoy professional salon and spa services while supporting the next generation of licensed beauty professionals. Students also receive hands-on training through real client experiences, supervised clinic floor work, and career-focused beauty education designed to help prepare graduates for licensing exams and long-term success in the beauty and wellness industry.The 40,000 square foot campus includes modern salon stations, esthetics training rooms, massage therapy spaces, manicure areas, and a full-service student clinic designed to mirror real-world salon and spa environments.The newly launched website provides prospective students and clients with easier access to cosmetology program information, beauty school enrollment resources, clinic service offerings, financial aid information, and appointment scheduling.With its cutting-edge facility, community-centered mission, and commitment to excellence, Mason Anthony School of Cosmetology continues to position itself as a leader in beauty and wellness education. Through advanced hands-on education, real client experience, and industry-focused training programs, Mason Anthony School of Cosmetology continues to grow as a leading cosmetology and beauty school serving Westerville, Columbus, and surrounding Ohio communities.For more information about programs, clinic services, or enrollment opportunities, visit the school’s website or contact the admissions office.

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