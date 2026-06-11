Scramblers Celebrates Grand Opening of Bloomington Location, Marking Brand’s First Restaurant in Illinois

Scramblers Bloomington exterior Scramblers Bloomington private dining room that can be reserved for free Guests dining at Scramblers Bloomington

We’re excited to open our first Illinois location in Bloomington and welcome guests in to enjoy great food and a warm place for families and friends to gather.” — Shane Buerk, President

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scramblers, the beloved breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant known for its made-to-order menu and welcoming atmosphere, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Bloomington, Illinois. The restaurant marks Scramblers’ 30th location overall and its first-ever location in the state of Illinois, representing a significant milestone in the brand’s continued growth.The new Bloomington restaurant brings Scramblers’ signature breakfast, brunch, and lunch experience to the community, featuring a menu of made-to-order favorites crafted with fresh ingredients. Guests can enjoy everything from hearty omelets and pancakes to breakfast skillets and lunch classics, all served in a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere. The Bloomington restaurant will also serve the brand’s popular mimosa and brunch cocktail selections , providing guests with another way to enjoy and elevate their brunch experience.The Bloomington opening represents an important step in Scramblers’ expansion strategy as the company continues to bring its unique dining experience to new markets. As the brand enters Illinois for the first time, Scramblers looks forward to becoming an active member of the Bloomington community while creating new jobs and serving residents and visitors alike.Since opening its first restaurant, Scramblers has built a loyal following by focusing on quality ingredients, exceptional service, and a menu designed to offer something for everyone. The Bloomington location continues that tradition while helping expand the brand’s footprint into new regions.The new restaurant is now open and welcoming guests to experience the fresh flavors, friendly service, and community-focused atmosphere that have made Scramblers a favorite. With its bright, modern design and elevated dining experience, the Illinois location offers a fresh new gathering place for everyone in Bloomington and the surrounding communities.About ScramblersScramblers is a breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant brand dedicated to serving fresh, made-to-order meals in a warm and welcoming environment. Founded in Ohio, Scramblers now operates 31 locations and counting across Ohio, Indiana, Florida, Maryland, and Illinois. Open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Scramblers is known for its fresh menu, friendly service, and inviting atmosphere that brings people together over breakfast, brunch, and lunch.For more information, please visit https://scramblersrestaurants.com/

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