Structural task forces protect neighborhoods as East Evans Creek Fire remains active

Oregon State Fire Marshal structural engines are positioned along the eastern flank of the East Evans Creek Fire, providing critical point protection for homes and private properties threatened by intense fire behavior from the East Evans Creek Fire.

The fire remained highly active overnight, driven by a massive, newly established spot fire on Board Mountain, now estimated at 1,000 acres. In response, emergency managers strategically redeployed structural engines and wildland crews to Board Mountain to limit the fire's spread and protect nearby homes.

On the southwestern edge of the fire, Oregon State Fire Marshal crews are working directly around structures to clear overgrown brush and build defensible space. Crews are also installing temporary water supply tanks to ensure water tenders and structural engines have quick access to water during active suppression efforts.

Overnight, collaborative teams of structural and wildland firefighters took advantage of a window of moderated conditions to construct direct fire lines along the edge of the Board Mountain spot fire. On the western flank, firefighters successfully conducted a small-scale tactical firing operation to burn off fuels and protect preestablished containment lines as the main fire moved uphill.

Those interested are invited to attend a community meeting tonight, Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. for an operational update:

In-Person: Shady Cove School Gym, 100 Cleveland St., Shady Cove.

Shady Cove School Gym, 100 Cleveland St., Shady Cove. Hosted Live-Stream Site: Jackson County District 1, 5474 N. River Rd., Gold Hill.

Jackson County District 1, 5474 N. River Rd., Gold Hill. Online Stream: ODF Southwest Facebook Page.

Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate this afternoon, bringing hot, dry air and local wind patterns that may cause rapid fire spread and trigger more spot fires.

Evacuation Summary

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management have adjusted evacuations to the following levels:

Level 3 (Go Now): Zone JAC-124 (specifically the 22705 to 24100 block of E. Evans Creek Road).

Zone JAC-124 (specifically the 22705 to 24100 block of E. Evans Creek Road). Level 2 (Be Set): Zones JAC-016, JAC-017, JAC-126, JAC-147, JAC-148, and JAC-149B.

Zones JAC-016, JAC-017, JAC-126, JAC-147, JAC-148, and JAC-149B. Level 1 (Be Ready): Zones JAC-003, JAC-004, JAC-014, JAC-026, JAC-036, JAC-109, JAC-127, JAC-131, JAC-149A, and JAC-158.

Shelter and Assistance Information

Residents and Pets: Hanby Middle School, 806 6th Ave., Gold Hill.

Hanby Middle School, 806 6th Ave., Gold Hill. Horses: The Expo, 21 Penninger Road, Central Point. Owners must call 541-776-7206 to confirm space before arriving, and should bring feed, water containers, and medications.

The Expo, 21 Penninger Road, Central Point. Owners must call 541-776-7206 to confirm space before arriving, and should bring feed, water containers, and medications. Livestock Assistance: Call 541-776-7206.

Call 541-776-7206. Interactive Map: Find your exact evacuation zone at tinyurl.com/EastEvansCreekFireEvacMap.

Closures and Flight Restrictions

Road Closure: East Evans Creek Road is closed to the public at Meadows Road.

East Evans Creek Road is closed to the public at Meadows Road. BLM Closure: The Bureau of Land Management has closed all public lands near the fire. Public entry, including hiking, camping, and hunting, is strictly prohibited. Maps are available at blm.gov/orwafire.

The Bureau of Land Management has closed all public lands near the fire. Public entry, including hiking, camping, and hunting, is strictly prohibited. Maps are available at blm.gov/orwafire. Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): A 24-hour flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Flying recreational drones is illegal and will immediately ground all firefighting aircraft.

Contact Information