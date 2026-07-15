Statement on Pedestrian Fatalities in New Mexico

Regardless of New Mexico’s ranking, our focus remains unchanged: reducing crashes, preventing serious injuries and fatalities, and saving lives on New Mexico’s roadways. Every life lost is one too many. We are encouraged by the reduction in pedestrian fatalities, which indicates that the coordinated efforts of state and local agencies, law enforcement, tribal communities, transportation professionals, and safety partners across New Mexico are making a difference. According to the data provided by NMDOT, there was 88 pedestrian fatalities in 2025. This is down from the 102 pedestrian fatalities in 2024, a 13.7% decline. For a small data set, we’d expect some variability, but this is a trend in the right direction.

While we recognize there is still significant work ahead, we remain committed to the Safe System Approach and to sustained investments in education, engineering, enforcement, and community partnerships that will continue moving New Mexico toward the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities.

Since launching Target Zero in 2024, NMDOT has strengthened its focus on coordinating transportation safety efforts across the state under a shared vision of eliminating traffic deaths by 2050. Through the Safe System Approach, public awareness campaigns such as Look For Me, investments in safer roadway infrastructure, speed management, enhanced crossings, and data-driven safety planning, we are building a safer transportation system for everyone who travels New Mexico’s roadways.