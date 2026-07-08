Upcoming ramp closure to southbound I-25 in El Dorado

SANTE FE – As part of the upgrades on I-25 from NM 14/Cerrillos Road to US 285/El Dorado, a ramp closure will take place on July 10.

The on-ramp from U.S. 285 to southbound I-25 will be closed starting at 6 a.m. for repaving. Motorists will be detoured to southbound N.M. 300 (Old Las Vegas Highway) where they may connect with southbound I-25 at Old Pecos Trail.

Work is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. that day, weather permitting.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates motorists’ cooperation during this work. For updated information visit www.nmroads.com or call 511.