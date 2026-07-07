KeepLitterOut Celebrates Inaugural Graduating Class of the Land of Enchantment Young Ambassadors Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s youth-focused litter prevention campaign, #KeepLitterOut, is celebrating the completion of the first Land of Enchantment Young Ambassadors cohort.

Throughout the 2025-2026 school year, students from across the state demonstrated exceptional leadership and environmental stewardship through several successful community beautification projects, litter prevention initiatives and volunteer engagement efforts.

The “Young Ambassadors” initiative, part of NMDOT’s “Que Linda” program and the Governor’s youth-focused #KeepLitterOut campaign, empowers students to lead local beautification efforts across New Mexico. The 2025–2026 cohort was made up of 14 high school juniors and seniors from across the state, each committed to organizing beautification projects and long-term capstone initiatives addressing litter and graffiti prevention in their communities.

2025-2026 Land of Enchantment Young Ambassadors

Oluchi Akwani, Volcano Vista High School (Albuquerque)

Sahba Ghasempour, Early College Academy (Albuquerque)

Kate Watkins, Albuquerque High School (Albuquerque)

Flora Mack, Taos High School (Carson)

Evangeline “Vange” Duran, Mora High School (Chacon)

Madalynn Casey, Clovis High School (Clovis)

Susonia Noswood, San Juan College High School (Farmington)

Reilly Burress, Grants High School (Grants)

Kenn Dejan, Jemez Valley High School (Jemez Pueblo)

Breanne Lucero, Socorro High School (Lemitar)

Sophia Royo-Begueria, Goddard High School (Roswell)

Elsie Gutierrez, St. Michael’s High School (Santa Fe)

Jordyn Campion, Centennial High School (Vado)

Benito Armijo Jr., Wagon Mound Public Schools (Wagon Mound)

“New Mexico’s students are proving that leadership has no age limit. Our inaugural Land of Enchantment Young Ambassadors cohort has taken meaningful action to improve their communities while inspiring others to do the same,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Their efforts are truly impressive, helping build a culture of stewardship and civic pride that will benefit our state for generations to come. I look forward to watching this program, and our students, continue to grow and empower young leaders across our state.”

Collectively, the 2025-2026 cohort hosted 17 cleanup events and engaged with 338 volunteers, resulting in the collection of 15,240 pounds (7.62 tons) of trash across New Mexico. Beyond cleanup efforts, cohort members also amplified the message through two letters published in newspapers across the state, urging New Mexicans to take action and be part of the solution.

Additionally, the Land of Enchantment Young Ambassadors hosted the first beautification summit for high school students on Saturday, May 16, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Throughout the day, students participated in interactive workshops, team-building activities, leadership discussions and a hands-on community service project. The Young Ambassadors also presented their capstone projects, including the “Trash to Treasure Challenge,” an art project challenge for elementary school students; How Youth Can Engage Policy Makers for Change (Plastic Bag Ban Bill), a website dedicated to understanding the issue and how to act; and Assessing Litter Pollution through Soil Chemistry. The event partnered with #KeepLitterOut, the New Mexico youth campaign, New Mexico Department of Transportation, New Mexico Tourism Department, Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, Imagine ABQ, New Mexico Youth Conservation Corps and renowned muralist, John Paul Granillo.

Since launching in October 2024, the statewide Breaking Bad Habits and the youth focused, #KeepLitterOut, campaigns have resulted in more than 5,473 tons of trash collected across New Mexico through coordinated cleanup efforts and community partnerships. Organizers hope the program will continue to inspire students throughout the state to take action and join the civic engagement, community beautification, sustainability and leadership initiatives.

Later this summer, the Young Ambassadors program will begin accepting applications from students entering their junior or senior year in high school for the 2026-2027 school year. Ambassadors are young people in their community who want to take on leadership roles to educate and empower their community to be litter-free. Selected students will participate in organizing community projects and will collaborate with a group of their peers on a statewide leadership and engagement project throughout the school year.

Students interested in applying to the next cohort can visit https://www.KeepLitterOut.nm.gov/young-ambassador-sign-up/.

To learn more about #KeepLitterOut, take the pledge to keep New Mexico beautiful, or find upcoming community clean-up events, visit https://www.KeepLitterOut.nm.gov/youth/.