Loyal Source Surges into Washington Technology’s Top 50

Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer

Loyal Source Government Services Surges into Washington Technology’s Top 50, Signaling a New Force in Federal Healthcare and Mission Support

We are energized by this recognition as the fastest-growing company in the Washington Technology 100 over the last 3 years.” — Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a federal market where speed, scale, and proven delivery matter more than ever, Loyal Source has made one of the most notable climbs in the Washington Technology Top 100. The company advanced from No. 78 to No. 59 to No. 42 in just three years—a 36-position rise that reflects accelerating demand for agile, capability-based partners that can support complex government missions nationwide.The Washington Technology Top 100 ranks the largest prime contractors in the federal market based on prime contract revenue, making Loyal Source’s rapid ascent a meaningful indicator of sustained growth and customer confidence. With reported 2026 Top 100 contract revenue of $908.8 million and a No. 42 ranking, Loyal Source is expanding its federal footprint across healthcare services, Veteran support, and mission-critical operations for agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, and Defense Health Agency.“We are energized by this recognition as the fastest-growing company in the Washington Technology 100 over the last 3 years. The government’s shift toward buying directly from capability-based firms has allowed us to demonstrate what federal clients need most: high-quality healthcare delivery, responsive execution, and the ability to scale rapidly without losing focus on mission outcomes,” said Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer at Loyal Source.For government buyers and GovCon partners, Loyal Source’s entry into the Top 50 is more than a ranking milestone—it is a signal of market momentum. The company sits in a strategic position: large enough to deliver nationwide medical, workforce, and mission-support programs, yet agile enough to respond quickly to evolving agency needs. That balance gives Loyal Source a compelling advantage in a market where agencies are seeking partners that can move faster than traditional primes, execute at greater scale than small businesses, and bring specialized healthcare and mission expertise to high-consequence environments.As federal agencies continue to prioritize readiness, healthcare access, workforce resilience, and operational support, Loyal Source’s three-year rise underscores a broader GovCon trend: the market is rewarding firms that combine specialized capability with enterprise-level execution. For Loyal Source, the climb from emerging Top 100 entrant to Top 50 competitor marks the next stage of growth—and reinforces its role as a partner built for the speed and complexity of today’s government missions.About Loyal SourceLoyal Source is a leading provider of healthcare and technology solutions supporting mission-critical operations for federal, state, and local government agencies worldwide. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company employs more than 2,000 professionals delivering expertise across medical services, engineering, information technology, data analytics, and program management. Named Washington Technology’s Top 100 government contractors, Loyal Source advances innovative solutions that foster healthier communities and deliver measurable impact. For more information, visit www.loyalsource.com

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