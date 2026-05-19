Loyal Source Appoints Veteran Growth Leader Wendy Adams as Head of Capture

Wendy Adams, Head of Capture

Loyal Source announced Wendy Adams has joined as Head of Capture within its Business Development & Growth division.

Wendy brings a unique combination of strategic vision, deep capture expertise, and a track record of delivering measurable growth outcomes.” — Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyal Source, a nationally recognized provider of healthcare and technology solutions for government agencies, today announced that Wendy Adams has joined the company as Head of Capture within its Business Development & Growth division.Adams brings more than 30 years of experience across federal and commercial sectors, specializing in building high-performing capture and growth engines that convert large-scale pipelines into measurable revenue and improved win rates. A proven leader in business development and capture strategy, she offers deep expertise in pricing, workforce solutioning, and proposal execution for complex government programs.Throughout her career, Adams has led enterprise growth initiatives supporting Defense, Civilian, and Healthcare agencies, managing billion-dollar pipelines while advancing transformational solutions in IT modernization, telecommunications, workforce services, and mission support. She previously held senior leadership roles with SAIC and AT&T, where she led strategic growth, capture execution, and organizational transformation initiatives.Adams also served as CEO and Chief Mission Strategist at JJCT Consulting for more than 14 years, where she advised organizations on aligning strategic objectives with innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth. Her work has focused on leadership development, business strategy, and fostering mission-driven transformations across industries.At Loyal Source, Adams will be responsible for leading capture strategy and execution across priority pursuits, strengthening the company’s opportunity pipeline, and implementing disciplined processes to improve win probability and drive organic growth. She will work closely with business development, proposal, and operational teams to align resources, refine competitive positioning, and deliver winning solutions that support customer missions.“Wendy brings a unique combination of strategic vision, deep capture expertise, and a track record of delivering measurable growth outcomes,” said Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer. “Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence and pursue complex, high-value opportunities across our portfolio.”About Loyal SourceLoyal Source is a leading provider of healthcare and technology solutions supporting mission-critical operations for federal, state, and local government agencies worldwide. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company employs more than 2,000 professionals delivering expertise across medical services, engineering, information technology, data analytics, and program management. Named Washington Technology’s Top 100 government contractors, Loyal Source advances innovative solutions that foster healthier communities and deliver measurable impact. For more information, visit www.loyalsource.com

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