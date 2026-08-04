Loyal Source and Building Homes for Heroes Announce Partnership to Support Injured Veterans and Military Families

Loyal Source and the Building Homes for Heroes Team

Organizations launch collaboration focused on expanding support, advocacy, and community impact initiatives for injured Veterans and military families.

This partnership represents a natural alignment of mission and values. At Loyal Source, serving Veterans is not simply part of what we do—it is at the heart of who we are.” — Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyal Source and Building Homes for Heroes today announced a new partnership to expand support for injured Veterans and their families through service, advocacy, and community impact initiatives rooted in gratitude for those who served. The partnership officially launched during the 2026 DAV National Convention in Orlando, Florida, bringing the announcement directly to a national audience of Veterans, advocates, and public-sector leaders.The collaboration brings together two organizations united by a common commitment to honoring those who have served our nation. Through this partnership, Loyal Source and Building Homes for Heroes will work together to identify opportunities that support Veterans and military families while advancing awareness of the unique challenges they face.“This partnership represents a natural alignment of mission and values,” said Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Loyal Source. “At Loyal Source, serving Veterans is not simply part of what we do—it is at the heart of who we are. We are honored to partner with Building Homes for Heroes, an organization that has made an extraordinary impact on the lives of injured Veterans and their families. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful opportunities to support those who have sacrificed so much in service to our country.”Building Homes for Heroes has gifted over 200 homes to veterans in the state of Florida, more than any other organization.“We are proud to welcome Loyal Source as a partner in our mission to serve injured Veterans and their families,” said Andy Pujol, Founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes. “This partnership will help us further accelerate our goal of building and gifting 50 homes in one year, completing our 500th home gifting in 2026–our 20th year of existence–and improve the lives of 5,000 Veterans through ongoing support and community.”The partnership reflects Loyal Source’s broader commitment to standing with the Veteran community through action, not just acknowledgment. Loyal Source supports mission-critical federal programs across the United States and brings that same service mindset to community partnerships that help Veterans and their families build stability, independence, and opportunity beyond military service.The announcement follows the organizations’ participation in the DAV National Convention, where Veterans, advocates, and industry leaders gathered to strengthen support for the Veteran community nationwide.About Loyal SourceLoyal Source delivers healthcare and technology solutions that support federal agencies and mission-critical programs across the United States. Founded on a commitment to service, Loyal Source helps organizations solve complex challenges while improving outcomes for the communities they serve.About Building Homes for HeroesBuilding Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for Veterans, emergency first responders and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead. The organization reached a 96% program rating in 2025, the 15th straight year earning a program rating of at least 93%. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for eleven straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. Since inception, Building Homes for Heroes has constructed, modified, and gifted nearly 500 homes, with support from corporations and groups.

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