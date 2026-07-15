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TERAMOK Reports 22 Presale Reservations Before Groundbreaking on 48-Unit Chicago Development

Proof of Work in -erformanse marketing Creative agency, marketing and advertising expertise in Real Estate Development

Chicag,IL

Proof of SEo performance for a Real Estate Development company in Chicago

Proof of SEo performance for a Real Estate Development company in Chicago

46% of the building pre-sold before construction was visible, documented in public case studies, as TERAMOK expands its pre-construction practice.

TERAMOK — Cinema-Grade Real Estate Launch Films (RED & ARRI, In-House)”
— Founder TERAMOK GROUP
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chicago-based real estate marketing and production agency, today reported that its pre-construction launch system produced 22 signed reservations on a 48-unit residential development before ground was broken 46% of the building pre-sold before construction was visible. The result is documented in the agency's public case studies at teramok.us/case-studies, alongside campaign outcomes including 8–15x return on ad spend on paid media and 3.2 million views on a single client launch reel. On the strength of these results, the firm is expanding its dedicated pre-construction marketing practice across Chicago, Miami, and the United States.

"A development that starts marketing at groundbreaking has already given away its best selling window," said Kirill Samarits, Founder & CEO of TERAMOK. "The demand that decides a project's pro forma is built 90 to 120 days before reservations open — while the competition is still pouring foundations."

The 90–120 day rule

According to TERAMOK, pre-construction demand follows a fixed sequence: development brand and investor story first; cinema-grade film and the launch website produced while permits and financing close; audience and waitlist campaigns warmed before the sales gallery opens; and reservation campaigns paced to sales milestones, reported against the pro forma rather than impressions.

"Selling a building that does not exist yet is a production problem as much as a media problem," said Yiannis Deves, Partner & COO, who runs the agency's in-house operation of more than $700,000 in RED and ARRI cinema equipment. "The project has to look finished on film long before it is."

Unusually for the category, TERAMOK publishes its pricing: presale campaigns run $8,000 to $25,000 per month, with every engagement scoped and priced before contracts are signed.

The expanded practice is detailed at teramok.us/pre-construction-marketing-agency, with documented results at teramok.us/case-studies.

About TERAMOK

TERAMOK LLC is a real estate marketing and production agency founded in 2017 as part of TERAMOK Group, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and serving Miami and clients nationwide. Working exclusively in the built environment real estate developers, architecture firms, and construction and housing brands the agency operates more than $700,000 of RED and ARRI cinema equipment in-house across 50+ delivered projects, with published pricing and documented case studies. TERAMOK received two Honorable Mentions in PR Daily's 2025 Content Marketing Awards. https://www.teramok.us/

Media Contact
Kirill Samarits, Founder & CEO
TERAMOK LLC, Chicago, IL
info@teramok.us · +1 (312) 838-1826
https://www.teramok.us/

Yiannis Deves
TERAMOK GROUP
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TERAMOK Reports 22 Presale Reservations Before Groundbreaking on 48-Unit Chicago Development

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