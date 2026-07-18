Real estate development photograph and the markeitng for the industry. Kirill Samarits during an Interview

TERAMOK Outlines Three Shifts Reshaping How U.S. Real Estate Developments Sell in 2026

Developers don't have a content problem they have a coordination problem. When the team shooting the film sits next to the team running the campaign, a launch goes live in weeks, not a quarter.” — Kirill Samarits | CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TERAMOK, a full-service real estate marketing and production agency serving developers across Chicago and Miami, today outlined three shifts the firm has observed across dozens of development launches, drawn from a decade of combined production and campaign work on the sales side of new construction.The first shift, according to the agency, is that video has replaced the brochure as the moment of decision. Buyers and investors now form an opinion about a development from a thirty-second vertical film long before opening a floor plan. TERAMOK maintains a full cinema pipeline in-house, operating more than $700,000 of RED and ARRI equipment, rather than outsourcing production."When the footage looks like a feature film rather than a listing video, the whole project reads as credible," said Kirill Samarits, Founder and CEO of TERAMOK. "Credibility is what moves the kind of buyer a developer actually wants."The second shift is timing: presale marketing now begins before groundbreaking. TERAMOK reports that the developments selling out earliest are those that build an audience during pre-construction, while the project is still being designed. On a recent Chicago residential development, the agency's presale system produced 22 signed reservations before ground was broken — 46 percent of the building reserved before construction was visible, a result documented in the firm's published case studies.The third shift concerns operations. "Production and performance can no longer live apart," said Yiannis Deves, Partner and COO of TERAMOK Group. "A beautiful film is only an asset if the paid-media team can turn it into qualified leads on Meta, Google, and LinkedIn. When the editor sits next to the media buyer, the handoff disappears — and a launch that used to take a quarter to assemble goes live in weeks."The firm's integrated model was recognized in PR Daily's 2025 Content Marketing Awards, where TERAMOK received two Honorable Mentions: one in the Agency of the Year category and one for a short-form video entry."The advantage no longer belongs to whoever spends the most," Samarits added. "It belongs to whoever can produce the work and put it in front of the right buyers the fastest — and that is far easier to do with one team than with five."About TERAMOKTERAMOK is a full-service real estate marketing and production agency for developers, architecture firms, and construction companies in Chicago and Miami. Founded in 2019 and led by Founder & CEO Kirill Samarits and Partner & COO Yiannis Deves, TERAMOK delivers strategy, brand and graphic design, RED and ARRI cinema production, web development, paid media, SEO, and social — one team, in-house. TERAMOK LLC is the U.S. company of TERAMOK Group, which also operates TERAMOK Advertising Agency IKE in Athens, Greece.Media contact: info@teramok.us · +1-312-838-1826Website: https://www.teramok.us Social: instagram.com/teramokagency · linkedin.com/company/teramok-advertising-agency

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