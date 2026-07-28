American buyers bring €980,000 average budgets to Greek Real Estate, new Quarterly Investment Index Shows

BUY GREECE® Founder Kirill Samarits

BUYGREECE®, the only US-based property technology company for Greek real estate, launches the Greek Property Monitor — quarterly investment data, free to cite.

Greece is becoming a data-transparent market, and transparency favors the investor. Our job is to make an American in Chicago as informed as a broker in Athens.” — Kirill Samarits, Founder & CEO, BUY GREECE LLC

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American buyers researching Greek property arrive with an average budget of €980,000 — capital increasingly aimed at new developments on the Athens Riviera and the mainland coasts. That is the headline finding of the first Greek Property Monitor, a free quarterly dataset launched this week by BUYGREECE(BUY GREECE LLC), the property technology real estate company generating global demand for Greek property from offices in Chicago and Glyfada, Athens.The investment case the Monitor documents is one of the strongest in Europe:Attica and the Athens region is up 71.1% since 2017, with national prices growing 8.6% in 2024 (Bank of Greece residential index) — yet the national average of €2,561/m² still sits well below comparable Mediterranean markets.Off-plan properties have appreciated 32.7% on average from pre-construction purchase to delivery across the company's network of 13+ Greek developer partners — the strongest documented return path in the current market.Greece plans approximately €45 billion in real-estate investment by 2030, including roughly €40 billion of new construction adding 350,000 units — anchored by The Ellinikon, Europe's largest urban regeneration project, on the Athens Riviera.Gross long-lease yields run 5.1–5.8% on the Athens Riviera and reach 6.8% in island markets.The Golden Visa program has injected about €5.54 billion into Greek real estate over the past decade, with current thresholds of €250,000–€800,000 under Law 5100/2024.The Monitor's American Buyer Index — computed from approximately 295,000 US search impressions reaching the BUYGREECEplatform each quarter, combined with qualified enquiry data — tracks where that American capital is heading: transactional demand concentrates on Attica and the Athens Riviera, with the Peloponnese the fastest-emerging region on the mainland."Every portal counts listings. Nobody measures the capital — who is coming, with what budget, for which regions," said Kirill Samarits, Founder and CEO of BUY GREECE LLC. "We see American demand form every day on our platform, and off-plan new developments are where that capital performs best. From this quarter we publish the data — openly, every quarter, free to cite."The Monitor joins a growing open-data library published by the company, including a 50-insight Greek market statistics report and thirteen region-by-region investment guides — from Glyfada, Voula and Vouliagmeni on the Athens Riviera to Nafplio, Kalamata, Porto Heli and Monemvasia in the Peloponnese — each with verified price bands, yield data and interactive market maps. The full dataset is downloadable and licensed CC BY 4.0: journalists, analysts and researchers may reuse it with attribution to "BUYGREECEGreek Property Monitor, Q3 2026" and a link.Samarits, a marketing entrepreneur who also founded the marketing group TERAMOK (est. 2019), built BUYGREECEon a demand-generation model rather than a traditional brokerage model: the company operates the largest US-facing content and data platform dedicated to Greek real estate and routes qualified international buyers to its verified network of 13+ developer partners and 9,000+ properties, with legal, tax and remote-closing support handled between its Chicago and Glyfada teams. Clients have completed Greek purchases from New York, Toronto and Melbourne without boarding a plane."Greece is becoming a data-transparent market, and transparency favors the investor," Samarits added. "Our job is to make an American in Chicago as informed as a broker in Athens."The Greek Property Monitor is published quarterly at buygreece.us/greek-property-monitor, with the next edition — including quarter-over-quarter movement in American demand — scheduled for October 2026.ABOUT BUYGREECEBUY GREECE LLC (BUYGREECE) is a property technology real estate company and a leader in global demand generation for buyers and investors in the Greek market. It is the only real estate company with active offices and expert teams in both the US and Greece — Chicago (5109 N Keating Ave) and Glyfada, Athens (Arcadias 38) — connecting international buyers with a verified network of 13+ developer partners and 9,000+ properties, with a focus on new developments and off-plan investment. The company publishes open market data including the quarterly Greek Property Monitor. Reviews: trustpilot.com/review/buygreece.usABOUT KIRILL SAMARITSKirill Samarits is the Founder and CEO of BUY GREECE LLC and the founder of the marketing group TERAMOK (est. 2019). Operating between Chicago and Glyfada, Athens, Samarits specializes in demand generation for international real estate, and leads the research team behind the Greek Property Monitor and the company's open Greek market data library. More: kirillsamarits.comMEDIA CONTACTBUY GREECE LLC — Press Desk info@buygreece.us · +1-312-838-1826 Chicago, IL & Glyfada, Athens

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