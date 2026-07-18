TERAMOK Group Unifies Athens and Chicago Operations as US-Greece Corridor Grows

Kirill Samarits, Founder & CEO, TERAMOK Group

TERAMOK LLC (Chicago) and TERAMOK Advertising Agency IKE (Athens) formalize one transatlantic group bridging American capital and the Greek property market.

A developer in Athens and an investor in Chicago are two ends of the same transaction, but the marketing industry has always treated them as separate worlds.” — Kirill Samarits, Founder & CEO, TERAMOK Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TERAMOK Group, the real estate marketing and production organization operating on both sides of the Atlantic, today announced the unification of its United States and Greece operations under a single group structure, as international demand for Greek property and sustained interest in Greece's Golden Visa residency program continue to draw American buyers and investors toward the Greek market.The group comprises TERAMOK LLC, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and TERAMOK Advertising Agency IKE, headquartered at Arkadias 38 in Glyfada, on the Athens Riviera, with a secondary presence in Nafplio. Founded in 2019, the group serves real estate developers, architecture firms, construction companies, brokerages, and B2B brands, and reports having served more than 50 brands with over 100 million views of produced content, a 5x average return on ad spend, and more than 2.3 billion euros in property marketed for clients.According to the firm, the unified structure addresses a gap both markets have historically faced: Greek developers seeking American performance-marketing standards and direct access to U.S. buyers, and American investors seeking on-the-ground fluency in the Greek market."A developer in Athens and an investor in Chicago are two ends of the same transaction, but the marketing industry has always treated them as separate worlds," said Kirill Samarits, Founder and CEO of TERAMOK Group. "Operating one team across both time zones means a Greek development can be marketed to American buyers by people who live in both markets, in both languages, to both standards."The group states that it is the only Greek marketing agency specialized in real estate, development, and architecture with an active office in the United States. All production is handled in-house, with the group operating more than 700,000 euros of cinema equipment, including RED and ARRI camera systems and DJI Inspire 3 drones, alongside performance marketing on Google and Meta, search engine optimization, AI search optimization, branding, and web development.In Greece, the group's 12-specialist team in Glyfada serves clients including Loyal Group Realty, MIA Developments, YPERIA Properties, Aristides Dallas Architects, and Magna Graecia. In the United States, the Chicago office serves developers and architecture firms across Chicago and Miami, with a focus on pre-construction and presale campaigns "The corridor works in both directions," said Yiannis Deves, Partner and COO of TERAMOK Group. "Greek developments gain a direct channel to American capital, and American clients gain a production and marketing team standing in the market they want to reach. One engagement, one accountable team, two markets."TERAMOK's work has been featured in Fortune Greece, and the group received two Honorable Mentions in PR Daily's 2025 Content Marketing Awards, in the Agency of the Year category and for a short-form video entry.About TERAMOK GroupTERAMOK Group is a real estate marketing and production organization founded in 2019, comprising TERAMOK LLC (Chicago, Illinois, USA) and TERAMOK Advertising Agency IKE (Glyfada, Athens, Greece). The group serves real estate developers, architecture firms, construction companies, and B2B brands with strategy, branding, cinema-grade video production, web development, paid media, SEO, and AI search optimization, delivered by one team, fully in-house. More at https://www.teramok.gr and https://www.teramok.us

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