Press Release: Cyclosporiasis

Rowan County Public Health Encourages Safe Practices Amid Rise in Cyclosporiasis Cases Across U.S.

For Immediate Release

Salisbury, NC –Nationally, states are experiencing a rise in cases of Cyclosporiasis, including North Carolina. Since May 1, 2026, CDC has received reports of 1,645 confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis. This is substantially higher than the 249 cases reported nationally by this same time last year. Rowan County Public Health (RCPH) is reminding residents to take precautions against cyclosporiasis, a diarrheal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. Cases of cyclosporiasis are reported most often during the spring and summer months due to increased consumption of raw fresh produce, and public health officials encourage residents to be aware of symptoms and prevention measures.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cyclosporiasis is typically spread through consumption of contaminated raw fresh produce or water. Symptoms generally begin about one week after exposure and may include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Some individuals may also experience fever, vomiting, headache, or body aches. Most people recover with appropriate treatment, but illness can persist for weeks if left untreated.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that most foodborne illnesses can be prevented by pasteurization or by cooking foods to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. However, cyclospora is often associated with fresh herbs and produce that are served uncooked, like parsley or cilantro, making prevention much more challenging. Cyclospora can survive the trip from the field where produce is grown, to the plate, particularly if the produce is not cooked or cleaned.



Rowan County Public Health recommends the following preventative measures:

Wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap before and after preparing fresh produce.

If damage or bruising occurs before eating or handling fresh produce, cut away the damaged or bruised areas before preparing or eating.

Rinse produce BEFORE you peel it, so dirt and bacteria aren’t transferred from the knife onto the fruit or vegetable.

Gently rub produce while holding under plain running water. There’s no need to use soap or a produce wash.

Use a clean vegetable brush to scrub firm produce, such as melons and cucumbers.

Dry produce with a clean cloth or paper towel to further reduce bacteria that may be present.

Remove the outermost leaves of a head of lettuce or cabbage.

Use safe drinking water sources, particularly when traveling internationally.

Contact a healthcare provider if symptoms develop, especially prolonged or severe diarrhea.

Please note currently, there are no cases of cyclosporiasis in Rowan County, but RCPH is monitoring this closely.

For additional information about cyclosporiasis, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/cyclosporiasis or the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Communicable Disease Branch website at https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/diseases/cyclosporiasis.html.

Download: Press Release: Cyclosporiasis

This press release has been prepared by the Rowan County Public Health Department through interdepartmental collaboration, with the purpose of informing the public about current or emerging public health matters. For more information, please contact the Public Information Officer (PIO).

Contact:

Amy Smith

(704) 216-8859

Amy.Smith@rowancountync.gov