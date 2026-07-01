Press Release: Story Walk

Rowan County Public Health, Rowan Literacy Council, and City of Salisbury Parks & Recreation Celebrate Grand Opening of Salisbury Greenway Story Walk

Rowan County Public Health (RCPH), the Rowan Literacy Council, and the City of Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department invite the community to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Salisbury Greenway Story Walk on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 9:30 am. The event will take place at the Salisbury Greenway, with parking available near Overton Elementary School.

A Story Walk® is an innovative outdoor experience that places pages of a children’s book along a walking path, inviting families to read together while they move. The Salisbury Greenway Story Walk will feature monthly rotating book installations along the existing greenway trail, creating a free, year-round resource that makes literacy and physical activity accessible to all Rowan County residents.

Responding to a Community-Identified Need

The Story Walk was developed in direct response to findings from Rowan County’s most recent Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), which identified Healthy Lifestyles, specifically insufficient access to physical activity opportunities, as a priority health concern for residents. The CHNA found that many Rowan County community members face barriers to regular physical activity, including lack of safe, accessible, and free options for outdoor recreation—particularly in communities with limited resources.

“Our Community Health Needs Assessment told us clearly that Rowan County residents need more opportunities to get moving, and that those opportunities must be free, welcoming, and easy to reach,” said Alyssa Harris, Public Health Director, Rowan County Public Health. “The Salisbury Greenway Story Walk® is a direct answer to that call. It meets families where they are while building healthy habits that last a lifetime.”

A Partnership Built on Shared Goals

The project is the result of collaboration among three community anchors united by a shared commitment to health and learning. The Rowan Literacy Council contributed expertise in early literacy and helped guide the selection of inclusive, culturally responsive book titles that reflect the diversity of the Rowan County community. The City of Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department provided the greenway infrastructure and ongoing stewardship of the installation, ensuring the trail remains safe, maintained, and open to the public.

RIBBON CUTTING DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Time: 9:30-10:30 am

Location: Trail entrance near 1825 W. Park Road, Salisbury, NC 28144

Parking: West Park Road at Overton Elementary School

This event is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to bring strollers, wagons, or mobility devices—the trail is accessible to all.

The Salisbury Greenway StoryWalk® materials were in part funded by the federal source (Healthy Communities) totaling $7,429.32 or 100% of the total amount financed by the NC Division of Public Health and in part funded with non-federal sources.

The contents are those of Rowan County Public Health and may not reflect the official views or policies, nor should be considered an endorsement of the grantor(s) or the U.S. Government.

Download: Press Release: Story Walk

This press release has been prepared by the Rowan County Public Health Department through interdepartmental collaboration, with the purpose of informing the public about current or emerging public health matters. For more information, please contact the Public Information Officer (PIO).

Contact:

Amy Smith

(704) 216-8859

Amy.Smith@rowancountync.gov