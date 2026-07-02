Press Release: Dangerous Fourth of July Heat Wave

Rowan County Public Health Urges Residents to Take Precautions During a Dangerous Fourth of July Heat Wave

Immediate Release

Salisbury, NC-Rowan County Public Health is urging residents to take steps to protect themselves and their families as dangerously high temperatures are expected across our area throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Forecasts indicate that air temperatures could exceed 100°F, with heat index values—what the temperature feels like when humidity is combined with air temperature—reaching as high as 110°F. These conditions significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for older adults, young children, outdoor workers, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and those without access to air conditioning. Extreme heat is one of the most dangerous weather-related hazards a person can experience.

Statewide, more than 1,800 emergency department visits for heat-related illness have already been reported between May and late June 2026, highlighting the serious health impacts of prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

Know the Signs of Heat-Related Illness:

Heat exhaustion can develop after prolonged exposure to heat and may include:

Heavy sweating

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Nausea or vomiting

Weakness or fatigue

Headache

If you experience symptoms of heat exhaustion:

Move to a cooler or air-conditioned location.

Drink cool water slowly.

Rest and avoid strenuous activity.

Seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or do not improve.

Heat stroke is a life-threatening emergency and may include:

Confusion or altered mental status

Slurred speech

Loss of consciousness

Hot, dry skin or high body temperature

If someone shows signs of heat stroke:

Call 911 immediately.

Move them to a cooler area.

Remove excess clothing.

Apply cool water, ice packs, or cold, wet towels to help lower body temperature while waiting for emergency responders.

Tips to Stay Safe During Extreme Heat:

Rowan County Public Health recommends the following precautions:

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Do not wait until you feel thirsty to drink.

Limit alcohol and caffeine, which can contribute to dehydration.

Limit outdoor activities

Avoid strenuous outdoor work and exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Seek cool environments

If your home does not have air conditioning and temperatures exceed 95°F, spend time in public places such as libraries, community centers, shopping centers, or other cooling locations.

Check on others

Monitor family members, neighbors, friends, and coworkers, especially older adults, young children, and those with health conditions.

Ensure they have access to water and a cool place to stay.

Never leave people or pets in parked vehicles

Temperatures inside vehicles can rise rapidly and become deadly within minutes.

Stay informed

Monitor local weather forecasts and heat alerts.

Follow guidance from local emergency management and public health officials.

As temperatures rise throughout the holiday weekend, Rowan County Public Health encourages everyone to enjoy Fourth of July festivities safely by planning ahead and taking heat seriously. By staying cool, hydrated, and informed, residents can reduce their risk of heat-related illness and help keep our community safe.

Download: Press Release: Dangerous Fourth of July Heat Wave

This press release has been prepared by the Rowan County Public Health Department through interdepartmental collaboration, with the purpose of informing the public about current or emerging public health matters. For more information, please contact the Public Information Officer (PIO).

Contact:

Amy Smith

(704) 216-8859

Amy.Smith@rowancountync.gov