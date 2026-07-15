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COUNTY EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT SENIOR CENTER

It was a pleasure to spend time with the wonderful members of the Senior Citizens Center, answer questions, and hear from those who have helped shape our community over the years.

 

We also want to recognize Director Helen Bowden as she continues leading the Senior Citizens Center in her new role. We appreciate her commitment to serving Lawrence County’s seniors and wish her continued success.

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COUNTY EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT SENIOR CENTER

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