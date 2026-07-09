Budget & Highway Announced

The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has added a Highway and Budget Committee meeting for July 2026.

The Highway Committee will convene on Thursday, July 16 , at 4:00 PM.

will convene on Thursday, , at The Budget Committee will convene on Thursday, July 16 , at 4:30 PM or immediately after the conclusion of the Highway Committee meeting.

will convene on Thursday, , at or immediately after the conclusion of the Highway Committee meeting. The Resolution Committee will convene on Thursday, July 16, at 5:00 PM or immediately after the conclusion of the Budget Committee meeting.

All meetings will be held in the second-floor conference room of the County Administrative Center located at 200 W. Gaines St. Lawrenceburg, TN 38464.

The public is welcome to attend all meetings.

Published 7/10/26