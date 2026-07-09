Budget & Highway Announced
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has added a Highway and Budget Committee meeting for July 2026.
- The Highway Committee will convene on Thursday, July 16, at 4:00 PM.
- The Budget Committee will convene on Thursday, July 16, at 4:30 PM or immediately after the conclusion of the Highway Committee meeting.
- The Resolution Committee will convene on Thursday, July 16, at 5:00 PM or immediately after the conclusion of the Budget Committee meeting.
All meetings will be held in the second-floor conference room of the County Administrative Center located at 200 W. Gaines St. Lawrenceburg, TN 38464.
The public is welcome to attend all meetings.
Published 7/10/26
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