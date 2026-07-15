Facilities Committee Scheduled

The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a Facilities Committee meeting for Thursday, July 30, at 5:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the second-floor conference room of the County Administrative Center located at 200 W. Gaines Street, Lawrenceburg, 38464. The public is welcome to attend. Published 7/15/26

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