Red Sun In The Evening

Smoke from wildfires in Canada and Minnesota caused the sun to look a spectacular red Tuesday evening over #MiddletownRI. Visit Red to learn more from a piece today's Providence Journal newspaper. Town News and Updates Posted on July 15, 2026

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