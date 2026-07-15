CANCELED Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating New Orleans Man

The Silver Alert issued on May 8, 2026, for 76-year-old Elbert Welch has been canceled. He has been located safe. Please refer all inquiries about this case to the New Orleans Police Department.

STATEWIDE ORIGINAL RELEASE

May 8, 2026

Orleans Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department for 76-year-old Elbert Welch. He was last seen in the 1700 block of Holiday Drive on May 6, 2026, at approximately 11:00 a.m. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert today at approximately 6:54 p.m.

Welch is a white male with brown eyes and black and gray hair. He is 5’10” and weighs approximately 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a khaki shirt, black pants, and a blue baseball cap. Family reports that Welch has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Welch is believed to be walking on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding Welch’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department, 4th District, at (504) 821-2222 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the New Orleans Police Department.

Contact Information:

Sgt. Ross Brennan

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

[email protected]