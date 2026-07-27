Concordia Parish and Avoyelles Parish Crashes Leave Three People Dead

Concordia Parish – On Saturday, July 25, 2026, at approximately 2:40 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 909 near Monterey. This crash claimed the life of a 3-year-old juvenile from Monterey.



The initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Can-Am ATV, driven by 23-year-old Jose Zuniga of Houston, TX, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 909. For reasons still under investigation, Zuniga lost control of the ATV, which caused it to leave the roadway and impact a tree.



Zuniga and an 8-year-old juvenile passenger sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a medical facility for treatment. The 3-year-old juvenile passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.



Avoyelles Parish – On Sunday, July 26, 2026, at approximately 12:47 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Gum Ridge Road. This crash claimed the life of 77-year-old James White of Moreauville.



The initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Can-Am ATV, driven by White, was traveling west on Gum Ridge Road. For reasons still under investigation, White lost control of the ATV, which caused it to leave the roadway and overturn.



White sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.



Avoyelles Parish – On Sunday, July 26, 2026, at approximately 9:24 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 107. This crash claimed the life of 81-year-old Sidney Smith, Jr. of Center Point.



The initial investigation revealed that a 2010 F-150, driven by Smith, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 107. For reasons still under investigation, Smith lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to leave the roadway and impact a culvert.



Smith, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.



While the cause of these crashes remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.



Contact Information:

M/T Casey Wallace

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office: (318) 266-7275