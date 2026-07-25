Driver Killed in Head-On Hit and Run Crash in St. Helena Parish

Amite City – On July 24, 2026, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on LA 1045 near Courtney Lane in St. Helena Parish. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Caden N. Thomas of Hammond.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Thomas was driving a 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo east on LA 1045, near Courtney Lane. At the same time, a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling west on LA 1045. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck the Chevrolet head-on.

Thomas, who was unrestrained, suffered serious injuries and died on scene. After the crash occurred, the driver of the GMC fled before law enforcement arrived on scene.

On July 24, 2026, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the driver of the GMC, 23-year-old Emmitt C. Milton of Amite, turned himself in. Milton was subsequently booked into the St. Helena Parish Correctional Facility for Hit and Run Driving (Felony), Negligent Homicide, Driving on Right Side of Road, and other traffic charges. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers remind motorists of the importance of making responsible decisions while operating a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Additionally, Louisiana law requires that every occupant of a motor vehicle, regardless of seating position, remain properly restrained at all times. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions like these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Contact Information:

Trooper Marc Gremillion

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop L

Phone: (985) 893-6250

[email protected]