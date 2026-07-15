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Road Resurfacing

Resurfacing of Laurel Avenue will take place on Thursday, July 16th.  Limited local traffic will be permitted at end of Laurel Avenue during working hours due to construction equipment occupying the roadway. Thanks in advance for your cooperation.

 

Paving of Maple Avenue will take place on Thursday and Friday, July 16th and 17th. Limited local traffic will be permitted during working hours and there will be a street parking ban on both days.

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Road Resurfacing

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