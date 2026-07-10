Water Ban Update

Hello,

As a reminder, we appreciate the community's cooperation with the odd/even water ban. This is in effect until further notice. As previously noted:

The total ban on residential outdoor water use has been lifted. However, an odd/even ban will remain in effect. This means that if your address is an odd number, you may use your outdoor water on odd calendar days, and if your address is an even number, you may use your outdoor water on even calendar days. For example, today is July 10th so addresses ending in an even number may use outdoor water today. Anyone found to be in violation will be subject to fines and penalties. We appreciate your understanding over the past few days and thank you for your continued cooperation while this ban is in effect.