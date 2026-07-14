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Precinct 3604 New Polling Location

Westerly Board of Canvassers has permanently moved Precinct 3604 polling location to Westerly Police Department, 60 Airport Road, Westerly, RI replacing FORMER location at Venice Restaurant, 165 Shore Road, Westerly, RI.  Polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.  Any questions, please contact the Westerly Board of Canvassers at 401-348-2503.

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Precinct 3604 New Polling Location

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