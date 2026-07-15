July 2026 Paper Shred Event

(BINGHAMTON, NY) – The Broome County Division of Solid Waste Management will be hosting a paper shredding event for all Broome County residents on Saturday, July 18th, 2026, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The drive-up event will be held at SUNY Broome in Parking Lot 1 located off Lt. Vanwinkle Drive. Event attendees should use Lt. Vanwinkle Drive, turn right onto South College Drive, bear right, then turn left into Lot 1. Event attendees will not need to leave their vehicles for the event; document boxes will be removed from your vehicle by County staff for shredding.

This event is for Broome County residents only and can only be used for residential shredding. Businesses may not utilize this event.

Attendees are allowed up to bring up to (4) document boxes (15”x10”x12”) for shredding per vehicle. The boxes will be returned to you.

Accepted material for shredding includes:

• Paper of any size or color

• Paper with staples or paper clips

• Sticky notes

• White envelopes with or without windows

• Manila folders

• Business cards

Items that will not be accepted:

• Glass or plastic of any kind

• Hanging file folders

• Microfiche or film

• Carbon paper

Attendees do not need to make a reservation for the event, but a Facebook event has been created so you can confirm your attendance: https://www.facebook.com/share/1E9vyf3AM6/