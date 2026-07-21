Broome County Office of Emergency Services Launches “Ready Broome” Mobile App

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The Broome County Office of Emergency Services has officially launched the new “Ready Broome” mobile app, now available for download on both Apple and Android devices.

The Ready Broome app was developed to provide residents with quick, reliable access to emergency alerts, preparedness resources, public safety information, and critical updates during emergencies and severe weather events – all in one convenient location.

The app includes emergency push notifications from the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, National Weather Service alerts, preparedness and safety resources, information related to power outages and damage reporting, traffic and roadway information, and additional emergency services updates and tools.

“Having accurate and timely information during an emergency is critical,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “The Ready Broome app gives residents direct access to important alerts, preparedness information, and emergency resources right from their phones. This is about making information easier to access and helping our community stay informed and prepared.”

Neal Haight, Director of the Office of Emergency Services said, “As we know, Broome County has a long history of natural disasters and emergencies. It is imperative for us to be able to reach out to residents with timely and accurate information as quickly as possible during these situations. The Ready Broome app will allow us to do just that while providing the public with many other valuable tools such as personal/household emergency planning, power outage information and Health Department information, all at your fingertips.”

Residents are encouraged to download the Ready Broome app and enable notifications to receive important emergency alerts and updates.