Dry Ice and Bottled Water Distribution Sites Available Following Severe Weather
(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – Following this weekend’s severe weather and power outages, NYSEG is providing dry ice and bottled water for customers who remain without power.
Distribution sites will open at 12:00 p.m. today, Monday, July 20, and supplies will be available until they run out or the listed site closing time.
Residents in need of dry ice and bottled water can visit the following locations:
Lisle Fire Station
9090 Main St.
Lisle, NY 13797
Open until 7:30 p.m.
Northern Broome Senior Center
12 Strongs Place
Whitney Point, NY 13862
Open until 3:00 p.m.
Deposit Fire Station
130 Second St.
Deposit, NY 13754
Open until 7:00 p.m.
For the latest information on power outages and recovery efforts, residents should continue to
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