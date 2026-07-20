Dry Ice and Bottled Water Distribution Sites Available Following Severe Weather

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – Following this weekend’s severe weather and power outages, NYSEG is providing dry ice and bottled water for customers who remain without power.

Distribution sites will open at 12:00 p.m. today, Monday, July 20, and supplies will be available until they run out or the listed site closing time.

Residents in need of dry ice and bottled water can visit the following locations:

Lisle Fire Station

9090 Main St.

Lisle, NY 13797

Open until 7:30 p.m.

Northern Broome Senior Center

12 Strongs Place

Whitney Point, NY 13862

Open until 3:00 p.m.

Deposit Fire Station

130 Second St.

Deposit, NY 13754

Open until 7:00 p.m.

For the latest information on power outages and recovery efforts, residents should continue to