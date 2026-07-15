Wake County to reopen cooling stations as triple-digit heat returns

After a brief break from the heat, Wake County is activating cooling stations beginning Thursday, July 16, through at least Monday, July 20, as heat indexes are expected to exceed 100 degrees in the coming days.

“Extreme heat can become life-threatening, especially for vulnerable communities without access to air conditioning,” said Darshan Patel, Emergency Management operations manager. “With several days of triple-digit heat expected, Wake County's public buildings are open to provide a safe, air-conditioned place for residents to cool off.”

Wake County activates cooling stations during prolonged periods of extreme high temperatures, which is defined as:

Three consecutive days with heat index values of more than 100

Heat Advisory (Heat Index 105–109) for two consecutive days

Excessive Heat Warning (Heat Index >= 110) for any period

Cooling Station Schedule

Wake County Public Libraries

Thursday–Monday

Closing times for libraries vary, so visitors should check online or call their local library for site-specific information.

Regional Centers and Health and Human Services Centers

Thursday, Friday and Monday, 8:30 a.m.–5:15 p.m.

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Cool for Wake

Cool for Wake is a seasonal program that provides free fans and air conditioning units to eligible residents during the summer months.

Households without air conditioning where a child, older adult or person with a disability live are eligible for help.

Visit wake.gov/coolforwake to learn more. Call 919-212-7083 or email CoolForWake@wake.gov to get connected.

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than 4, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to: