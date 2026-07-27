Wake County Public Health to host hepatitis C information sessions for veterans and aging population

Many veterans and older adults born before 1965 may have inadvertently been exposed to hepatitis C through medical practices used decades ago or through blood contact during military training or service. To help shed light on this, Wake County Public Health is hosting a series of free community information sessions to help this population and their families learn more about hepatitis C and how to seek testing and treatment.

Four information sessions, hosted by the Wake County HIV, STI and Hep C Community Health program, are available for community members and organizations that support these populations. Attendees will receive guidance on how to get tested, connect with supportive services and receive curative treatment.

“We know there are many veterans and older adults who aren't sure where to start, or who are worried their questions might be uncomfortable,” said Don Mial, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “We want them to know they’re not alone. We’re here to listen, answer their questions and help them take the steps they need to stay healthy.”

Upcoming information sessions:

Wednesday, July 29, at 9 a.m. (virtual) – veterans session

Monday, Aug. 3, at 9:30 a.m. (in person and virtual) – veterans and aging populations

Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 9 a.m. (virtual) – aging populations

Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m. (virtual) – veterans and aging populations



All residents are welcome to attend any session, regardless of veteran status. Wake County Public Health encourages anyone who is curious, concerned or simply wants to learn more to join.

Veterans and people born before 1965 face unique health risks related to hepatitis C. In past decades, certain medical practices, including mass vaccinations and other procedures where equipment was sometimes reused, exposed many people to the virus. Military training and combat service also carried the possibility of blood contact, further increasing risk.

In addition, STI rates among adults age 65 and older have risen sharply nationwide. Many older adults may not realize they remain at risk or may feel hesitant to seek testing.

To learn more about services offered and to RSVP to a session, visit wake.gov/hepC.