Sumter County Launches 2026 Pavement Management Program

Sumter County will invest approximately $6.4 million in roadway improvements through the 2026 Pavement Management Program, with construction expected to begin in July and continue through the summer.

Funded through local property tax revenues from the County's Capital Outlay Reserve Fund, the Pavement Management Program is one of the many ways local funding is reinvested in community infrastructure. The program will improve approximately 30 miles of roadway across Sumter County through resurfacing, pavement preservation, and rehabilitation efforts designed to extend roadway life, improve safety, and reduce long-term maintenance costs.

Construction will be completed by multiple contractors throughout the county.

C.W. Roberts Contracting recently completed roadway improvements on Rainey Trail and is currently working on CR 478A.

Asphalt Paving Systems (APS) is scheduled to begin pavement preservation through microsurfacing in The Villages of Glenbrook, Belvedere, and Dunedin, beginning the week of July 20, weather permitting.

APS will also complete pavement rehabilitation on the following roadways: • C-466 • CR 207 • CR 207A • CR 119 • CR 173 • CR 173E • CR 604 • CR 605 • CR 607 • Battlefield Parkway • CR 733 • CR 415 • CR 415A • CR 415B • CR 415C • CR 482S • CR 663 • CR 674

A construction schedule for the pavement rehabilitation projects will be released once finalized.

Work will include a combination of microsurfacing, asphalt overlays, milling and resurfacing, and roadway rehabilitation, depending on the condition and needs of each roadway.

Roadway projects are selected using an objective evaluation process that considers several factors, including roadway condition, traffic volumes, stormwater infrastructure, and whether the roadway serves school bus routes or evacuation routes. One of the County's primary evaluation tools is the Pavement Condition Index (PCI), which rates roadway conditions on a scale from 0 to 100 and helps prioritize maintenance before roads require more costly reconstruction.

"Maintaining roads before they significantly deteriorate helps extend pavement life and reduces long-term costs for taxpayers," said Debra Snyder, Public Works Director. "Investing in preventive maintenance allows us to maximize the value of every dollar while providing residents with safer, smoother roadways."

Residents can expect temporary lane closures and flagging operations during construction. Roads will generally remain open; however, some roads receiving microsurfacing may temporarily close for short periods to allow materials to properly cure.

Roadway improvements completed through the Pavement Management Program are expected to extend pavement life by 8 to 25 years, helping provide safer travel for residents, visitors, businesses, and emergency responders while protecting the County's long-term infrastructure investment.