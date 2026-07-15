A safe pool starts with following the code.

Residential swimming pool safety requirements exist to help prevent accidental drownings and protect children, visitors, neighbors, and first responders.

Florida law requires residential pools to have approved safety features, including compliant barriers and gates. New pools must also obtain the required permits, pass inspections, and meet state safety requirements before receiving final approval.

An unsecured pool not only increases the risk of injury or drowning, but it can also create liability for the property owner and may result in code enforcement action if minimum safety requirements are not met.

Before enjoying your backyard pool, take a few minutes to inspect your fence, gates, latches, and other required safety features.