CLOSURE NOTICE: The following offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026

The following offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day! • All Sumter County Board of County Commissioners Offices • Tax Collector (Additionally, this office will be closed on Monday, July 6, 2026.) • Clerk of Court • Property Appraiser • Sheriff’s Office Administrative Offices • Sumter County Fire and EMS Administrative Offices • Supervisor of Elections (Additionally, this office will be closed on Monday, July 6, 2026.) • Sumter County Libraries (Additionally, locations will remain closed on Saturday, July 4. Services will resume at all locations on Monday, July 6, 2026.) • Sumter County Transit (Services will resume on Monday, July 6, 2026.) Additional Altered Service to Note: • Citizens Drop-Off Area (Services will be open on Friday, July 3, and closed on Saturday, July 4. Regular hours resume on Tuesday, July 7.) As always, our emergency services are available 24/7. If you need help, please call 911 immediately.

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