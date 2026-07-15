Royal 4 Systems Announces New WISE WMS Version 11.3

WISE Warehouse Management Software 11.3 empowers organizations with greater operational visibility, automation, and productivity, giving them the tools to respond quickly to changing business demands while supporting long-term growth.

The latest release introduces advancements across warehouse mobility, multi-site operations, 3PL management, artificial intelligence, and system integration.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal 4 Systems , a leading provider of warehouse management and supply chain software solutions, today announced the release of WISE Warehouse Management Software (WMS) Version 11.3, a major platform update designed to help warehouses improve productivity, eliminate operational bottlenecks, and scale their operations more efficiently than ever before. The latest release introduces significant advancements across warehouse mobility, multi-site operations, third-party logistics (3PL) management, artificial intelligence, and system integration, providing organizations with greater visibility, automation, and control throughout their warehouse operations.Built for the Modern WarehouseAs warehouse operators face increasing pressure to improve productivity, control labor costs, and meet growing customer expectations, WISE Warehouse Management Software Version 11.3 delivers powerful new capabilities that help organizations operate more efficiently, make faster decisions, and scale with confidence.The latest release strengthens WISE with enhanced warehouse mobility, advanced labor intelligence, AI-powered operational assistance, real-time warehouse visibility, expanded integration capabilities, and a more intuitive user experience. Together, these innovations enable organizations to increase throughput, improve inventory accuracy, optimize workforce performance, and streamline warehouse operations across complex distribution environments."Today's supply chains demand warehouse technology that is intelligent, adaptable, and easy to scale," said Paul Carmody, President of Royal 4 Systems. "WISE 11.3 empowers organizations with greater operational visibility, automation, and productivity, giving them the tools to respond quickly to changing business demands while supporting long-term growth."Redesigned WiseMobile Experience Increases Warehouse ThroughputA centerpiece of the release is the completely redesigned WiseMobile application, featuring an enhanced user interface and optimized processing performance designed to improve productivity on the warehouse floor.The new mobile experience reduces screen navigation delays, minimizes user clicks, and accelerates transaction processing, enabling workers to move inventory more efficiently throughout receiving, putaway, replenishment, picking, packing, and shipping operations.In addition, Version 11.3 introduces standardized Global Grid and Screen Filtering capabilities across the application, allowing users to locate critical information faster and improve decisionmaking throughout daily warehouse activities.New Tools Help Eliminate Productivity LossesRecognizing the growing importance of labor optimization, Royal 4 Systems has expanded WISE capabilities with new tools that provide deeper insight into workforce performance.These improvements provide warehouse operators with actionable intelligence to reduce labor leakage, optimize staffing levels, and improve overall operational efficiency.Real-Time Warehouse Visibility and Capacity MonitoringVersion 11.3 also introduces a new Location Utilization Indicator, featuring a real-time visual capacity indicator that displays used versus available storage locations throughout the facility.This enhanced visibility helps warehouse managers proactively identify space constraints, improve slotting decisions, and prevent receiving and storage bottlenecks before they impact operational performance.By delivering real-time utilization insights, organizations can maximize storage capacity while maintaining efficient inventory flow throughout the warehouse.Enhanced Integrations and ConnectivityWISE WMS Version 11.3 further strengthens system connectivity through several new integration capabilities.A native integration with the Deliverea shipping platform streamlines carrier assignment and outbound manifest processes, helping organizations improve shipping efficiency and visibility.The release also introduces Native Scale Integration, enabling direct communication with warehouse scales to automatically capture weight data. This eliminates manual data entry, improves inventory accuracy, and reduces human error during receiving and shipping operations.Additionally, Royal 4 Systems has expanded its REST API framework, providing enhanced data access capabilities for third-party logistics providers and customers. The updated API allows users to securely retrieve account-specific information and access real-time operational data, supporting greater transparency and integration flexibility.Streamlining 3PL OperationsFor third-party logistics providers, Version 11.3 introduces a powerful bulk-import feature.This enhancement significantly reduces administrative effort, shortens customer onboarding timelines, and enables faster revenue generation by replacing time-consuming manual pricing configuration processes.Built on the Latest OpenEdge PlatformWISE WMS Version 11.3 is powered by the latest Progress OpenEdge 12.8.11 platform, delivering enhanced performance, improved stability, and a stronger foundation for future innovation.The updated architecture supports faster application processing while efficiently managing multi-warehouse operations without introducing backend complexity or performance degradation.WISE Warehouse Management Software Version 11.3 will be available beginning July 15, 2026. Existing customers can contact Royal 4 Systems to learn more about upgrade options and implementation planning.About Royal 4 SystemsRoyal 4 Systems is a leading provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Yard Management Systems (YMS), and Supply Chain Management software. For more than four decades, the company has helped manufacturers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and warehouse operators optimize operations, improve inventory accuracy, increase productivity, and enhance customer service through innovative technology solutions.

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