BWISE Solutions to Join SAP Summit 2026 in Las Vegas, Showcasing Advanced Warehouse Execution for SAP Environments

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BWISE Solutions joins the SAP Summit 2026 in Las Vegas to showcase advanced warehouse execution and WMS integration for SAP environments.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WISE Solutions, a leader in ERP and warehouse management innovation, announced today that its team will participate in the SAP Summit 2026, taking place in Las Vegas. The event brings together SAP partners, technology leaders, and enterprise innovators to explore the latest advancements in the SAP ecosystem and the future of intelligent enterprise operations.During the summit, the BWISE team will highlight how companies running SAP Business One and other SAP environments can extend their capabilities with WISE WMS , a powerful warehouse management system designed to improve warehouse execution, inventory accuracy, and operational speed without disrupting the ERP core.As organizations continue to modernize their operations, warehouse execution has become a critical component of overall enterprise performance. While SAP provides a strong system of record for finance, procurement, and planning, many distribution and logistics operations require specialized warehouse execution tools to manage complex fulfillment environments, high-volume inventory movement, and demanding service-level agreements.“SAP remains the backbone of many organizations’ business operations. Our goal is to help companies enhance that investment by connecting SAP with advanced warehouse execution technology. With WISE WMS and the BWISE integration framework, businesses can achieve faster warehouse throughput, improved visibility, and real-time synchronization across ERP and warehouse operations.” said Maddy Lessing, BWISE’s marketing director.At SAP Summit 2026, the BWISE team will engage with SAP partners and enterprise leaders to discuss strategies for improving warehouse performance in SAP-driven environments. The discussions will focus on:• Extending SAP with advanced warehouse execution capabilities• Improving real-time inventory visibility and operational control• Supporting high-growth distribution and 3PL environments• Reducing manual processes through ERP and WMS integration• Scaling warehouse operations without over-customizing SAPThe summit provides an opportunity for BWISE to strengthen relationships within the SAP partner ecosystem and demonstrate how integrated ERP and WMS environments can help organizations achieve greater operational efficiency.The BWISE team will also be available to discuss how companies can connect SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business One, and other SAP environments with WISE WMS to support modern distribution and warehouse execution strategies.

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