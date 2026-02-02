Royal 4 Systems Announces WISE Polar: The Next Evolution in Cold Storage Warehouse Management

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal 4 Systems has officially rebranded its industry-leading Cold Storage Warehouse Management Software to WISE Polar , reinforcing its commitment to optimizing operations for cold storage facilities worldwide. The new name reflects the software's specialized capabilities in enhancing efficiency, compliance, and real-time visibility in temperature-controlled environments.Advanced Technology for a Demanding IndustryCold storage logistics require precision, compliance, and efficiency to meet the growing demands of food distribution, pharmaceuticals, and perishable goods industries. WISE Polar delivers on these needs by providing:1. Temperature-Controlled Inventory Management – Ensuring product integrity through intelligent storage and tracking.2. Real-Time Operational Visibility – Reducing errors and improving efficiency with up-to-the-minute data access.3. Regulatory Compliance & Traceability – Meeting industry standards while maintaining full audit trails.4. Seamless System Integration – Enhancing existing infrastructure without disruption.Proven Success in the IndustryWISE Polar is already in use by some of the largest cold storage warehouses in North America, including Claxton Cold Storage and Poiesz Supermarkets. The software has demonstrated its ability to increase operational efficiency, reduce waste, and streamline compliance management."WISE Polar will transform how we manage cold storage operations. The real-time visibility, FSMA Compliance and automation capabilities will offer complete control over inventory and supply chain operations," Richard Kraetz, VP Sales for Food and Beverage, 3PL, and Cold Storage Solutions of Royal 4 Systems.Royal 4 Systems has been a leader in supply chain technology for over four decades, providing Warehouse Management (WMS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Yard Management Systems (YMS). The rebranding to WISE Polar aligns with the company's mission to deliver tailored solutions that address the evolving challenges of the cold storage industry.

