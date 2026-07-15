Callaway County Route J in New Bloomfield to close for culvert replacement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Callaway County Route J (Redwood Drive) in New Bloomfield is scheduled to close later this month for a culvert replacement. Local crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Redwood Drive at Elm Avenue beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 27. It is expected to remain closed through 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

During the closure, local property owners will be able to access driveways, but through traffic must seek an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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