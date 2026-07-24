Improve I-70 KC: I-70 to CLOSE near downtown Kansas City for bridge work, July 31 - Aug. 3

JACKSON COUNTY – Crews will close interstate 70 eastbound and westbound between 23rd St. and the U.S. Route 40 and 31st St. interchange from Friday, July 31 until Monday, Aug. 3. The closure will be in place for crews to perform bridge work along the corridor including the installation of girders at the Cleveland Ave. bridge. Lanes and ramps along the corridor will close throughout the day ahead of the closure.

Scheduled traffic impacts on Friday, July 31 (all times are approximate):

9 a.m.

Left lane closed on I-70 westbound from Blue Ridge Cutoff to 27th St.



Ramp closed from Van Brunt Blvd. to I-70 westbound



Ramp closed from US-40/31st St. to I-70 westbound

10 a.m.

Center lane closed on I-70 westbound from Manchester to 27th St.



Ramps closed to I-70 eastbound from 23rd St., Jackson Ave., and Van Brunt Blvd.

12 p.m.: Ramps closed from Interstate 435 northbound and southbound to I-70 westbound

1 p.m.: I-70 westbound closed at US-40/31st St. (Exit 7a)

8 p.m.: I-70 eastbound closed at 23rd St. (Exit 4C)

All lanes and ramps are scheduled to open by 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3.

All work is weather permitting.

The Improve I-70 KC project is a five-mile stretch of Interstate 70 between The Paseo Blvd. and US 40/31 St. in KC. This section of I-70 was built in the early 1960s and carries up to 120,000 vehicles per day.

The $237 million project will replace aging infrastructure, improve connectivity with heavy traffic congestion during rush hours and traffic incidents. This project includes the rehabilitation or replacement of 12 interchanges and 26 bridges. Overall, the project will improve the safety and reliability of this corridor section, maintain the serviceability of bridges and pavement, and improve accessibility for the local community, while minimizing the overall traffic impacts along the corridor. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2025 with an anticipated project completion by December 2028. For more information about the project and to sign up for traffic alerts and updates related to the project, visit https://www.modot.org/improvei70kc.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).