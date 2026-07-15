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Commissioners Court Relocation for August / September

Due to construction at the Brazos County Administration Building, Commissioners Court and Budget Workshop meetings will be moved for the months of August and September 2026.  Meetings will take place in Training Room 102 of the new Brazos County Medical Examiner’s Office (3037 East 29th Street, Bryan, TX 77802).  As motorists enter the property, they should veer to the right as public parking is located at the front of the building.

The Commissioners Court regularly scheduled meetings are: 

  • August 4 and 18 
  • September 1 and 15

The tentative calendar for FY 27 Budget Workshops is:

  • Tuesday, July 28, 2 – 5 p.m. (at the Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave., Bryan) 
  • Tuesday, August 4, 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, August 11, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 12, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 13,  TBD

These dates and times of the Budget Workshops are subject to change.  Use our new meeting agendas portal for the most up-to-date information on meeting times.

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Commissioners Court Relocation for August / September

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