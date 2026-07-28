Notice of Public Hearing on County Clerk Archival Fund

Commissioners Court will consider a plan for the County Clerk Archival Fund and

hear comments on the proposed plan on Aug. 4, 2026 at 9 a.m. at the Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave., Suite 106, Bryan, TX 77803.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.