Notice of Consideration of Approval of an Amendment to Tax Abatement Agreement Provided Pursuant to Texas Tax Code Section 312.207

The Commissioners Court of Brazos County will consider the approval of an amendment concerning an assignment of a tax abatement agreement entered into with RELLIS Campus Data and Research Center, LLC, originally approved on April 29, 2025, (the “Tax Abatement Agreement”), at a Regular Meeting of the Commissioners Court scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on August 18th, 2026, in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Avenue, Suite 106, Bryan, Texas 77803.

1. The original applicant for the Tax Abatement Agreement is RELLIS Campus Data Research Center, LLC. The name of the property owner concerning the Tax Abatement Agreement is The Texas A&M University System. The name of the property lessee concerning the Tax Abatement Agreement is RELLIS Campus Data Research Center, LLC. The name of the pending assignee of RELLIS Campus Data and Research Center, LLC’s rights, responsibilities, obligations, liabilities, and interest in the Tax Abatement Agreement is ThisWay, Global, Inc.

2. The name of the Reinvestment Zone in which the property subject to the agreement is located is RELLIS Reinvestment Zone No. 2.

3. The location of the RELLIS Reinvestment Zone No. 2 is a 25.00-acre tract situated in the James F. Curtis Jr. Survey, Abstract No. 12, Bryan, Brazos County, Texas and being out of a 42.343-acre tract as depicted on a survey plat prepared by Gessner Engineering on August 22, 2018 (project no. 18-0515). Said 42.343-acre tract being out of a called 1,991.39-acre tract described in a Deed Without Warranty to the Board of Directors of the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas recorded in Volume 219, Page 210, Deed Records of Brazos County, Texas.

4. A general description of the nature of the improvements included in the tax abatement agreement is as follows: data and research center facilities, including other ancillary infrastructure and improvements, tangible personal property, other machinery and equipment, installed or located at such improvements and constructed within the RELLIS Reinvestment Zone No. 2.

5. Estimated cost of improvements and tangible personal property is at minimum approximately $700,000,000 which will include real property improvements, new tangible personal property, machinery, and equipment.