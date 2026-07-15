RevSure Launches Context Layer for Agentic GTM and AI GTM Engineer

RevSure introduces a governed GTM context layer and AI GTM Engineer, enabling enterprise AI agents to operate from one identity resolved source of truth.

RevSure has allowed us to simplify the data. Now we’re all looking at the same thing, we can all understand the same process, and we’re all speaking the same language.” — Jason Bedell | VP of Growth Marketing, Ncontracts

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevSure announces the launch of its governed context layer as the center of modern revenue operations and GTM engineering. It unifies GTM data, applications, and workflows into a single, identity-resolved source of truth built from the systems companies already use. AI agents can read from and write back to this shared foundation, enabling them to operate with consistent context across the entire stack.RevSure started as a full funnel attribution platform. To tell a marketing team which touches actually drove pipeline, it had to connect to the entire go-to-market stack: the CRM, marketing automation, ad platforms, sales automation platforms, the data warehouse, and call tools. For enterprise customers including Bloomerang, Ncontracts, and Horizon3.ai, RevSure integrates 20 to 75 GTM tools and captures billions of interactions across sales, marketing, and customer success.That attribution foundation is not going anywhere. RevSure continues to invest in full funnel attribution and measurement, and existing customers keep everything they run today. What changes is reach. The same foundation that served marketing now serves the entire GTM motion, across sales, revenue operations, and customer success. RevSure has brought that layer to enterprise scale through its Full Funnel Context Data Platform.That shared context becomes even more critical as companies adopt AI. AI is only as good as the context it runs on, this is one of the top reasons that AI pilots fail. Point a hundred agents at a fragmented stack and they act on the same accounts with no shared understanding of what the others just did.The AI GTM Engineer is a managed team of 20+ pre-built AI agents (and growing) that act on the context layer across marketing, sales, and revenue operations. Because they share the context layer, the agent moving spend already sees what the agent scoring pipeline just did. The AI GTM Engineer is the first team of agents to run on the layer and shows what is possible.Every action runs under Safe Autonomy, RevSure's governance model. Moves are proposed with their reasoning, approved through risk gates the customer controls, committed into live systems, and reversible in one click, with an immutable audit log.Through RevSure's MCP Server, a company can point its own agents at the same governed context layer, using everyday tools like Claude and ChatGPT, or run RevSure's. RevSure intends to be the first consumer of the layer, not the only one. Deepinder Singh Dhingra , Founder and CEO of RevSure, said of the new offering: "As we helped the revenue and marketing teams, we built a shared layer of context that became the foundation for their decisions. This is the natural next step in what we've been building all along. Every integration, every resolved identity, and every tracked handoff now contributes to a single source of truth that AI agents can rely on. Agents are getting easier and cheaper to build every year, but the trusted context layer they depend on takes years to create. Our full funnel attribution DNA is what made us and our customers successful, and we are doubling down on that underlying data foundation, and making it available to the rest of the GTM team.""CMOs and revenue leaders do not need another report telling them what happened," Dhingra added. "They need one source of truth their agents can act on, and the ability to undo any move they disagree with. The layer gives them the source of truth, and the AI GTM Engineer gives them context-aware AI to act on the information."RevSure grew 4X in its most recent fiscal year, driven by adoption among large enterprises with complex go-to-market motions across security, fintech, data, and developer tools.Revenue teams can book a demo at revsure.ai About RevSureRevSure is an enterprise AI platform for complex B2B go-to-market operations. It unifies fragmented marketing, sales, and revenue data from across the stack into one governed, identity-resolved context layer that AI agents can read from and write back to. On top of it, RevSure's AI GTM Engineer puts a managed team of agents to work creating pipeline, progressing deals, and driving revenue inside the tools teams already use, under Safe Autonomy and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, alongside SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022.

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