RevSure and Convertiv Pair AI Agents With Embedded GTM Engineers in New Joint Offering

The managed engagement combines RevSure’s governed context layer with Convertiv’s Forward Teams aims to cut typical time-to-value from 3-4 months to 5-6 weeks.

Clients do not need another tool to manage. They need AI to work inside the stack, processes and teams they already have. RevSure gives our Forward Teams a governed platform built for the full funnel.” — Tim Radwanski, EVP of Strategy at Convertiv

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevSure , an enterprise AI platform for complex B2B go-to-market operations, and Convertiv , an AI-forward digital consultancy, today announced a strategic partnership and joint managed offering that pairs RevSure’s governed context layer and AI agents with Convertiv’s embedded GTM engineering teams.The offering is designed for organizations that want to move beyond isolated AI pilots without coordinating a platform provider, systems integrator and agency. Instead of separating the software from the work required to make it useful, RevSure and Convertiv will jointly design, deploy and improve agentic workflows inside each customer’s existing GTM stack.AI Agents need clean and connected data, clearly defined workflows, appropriate governance and the engineering capacity to integrate them into the systems teams already use. The center of the offering is a simple operating model: RevSure provides the shared context and digital workforce; Convertiv provides the embedded human engineering team that makes it work inside the customer’s business.RevSure unifies data from across the GTM stack into a governed, identity-resolved source of truth. That context supports attribution, forecasting, prioritization and agentic action through RevSure’s AI GTM Engineer and Agent Builder. Convertiv’s Forward Teams lenses assess the existing architecture, engineer integrations, address data and process gaps, activate priority use cases and remain engaged to improve performance over time.“Agentic AI is not a software installation. It only becomes useful when agents have trusted context, operate inside real workflows and are continuously improved against business outcomes,” said Alex Cox, VP of GTM and Founding team at RevSure. “Convertiv brings the engineering depth and embedded delivery model required to make that happen. Together, we are giving customers a practical path from fragmented data and isolated pilots to governed, full-funnel execution.”The joint offering is available in three tiers: Foundation includes core integrations, initial governance, and one or two priority use cases; Growth expands integration coverage, coordinates agents across multiple funnel stages, and includes quarterly optimization; and Enterprise provides a customized context layer, advanced governance, and a dedicated cross-functional delivery pod.Each offering bundles a platform and embedded team into a single engagement. Typical time-to-value is 5 to 6 weeks, compared with 3 to 4 months for a DIY build. The joint offering is available now.About RevSureRevSure is an enterprise AI platform for complex B2B go-to-market operations. It unifies fragmented marketing, sales and revenue data into a governed, identity-resolved context layer that AI agents can read from and write back to.RevSure’s AI GTM Engineer puts a managed team of specialized agents to work inside the systems customers already use, with customer-controlled approvals, reversible actions and an auditable governance model.RevSure is ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certified (the first international standard for AI Management Systems) and maintains SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, and GDPR compliance. The platform integrates with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Snowflake, LinkedIn Ads, and Google Ads, and is trusted by companies including Abnormal, Zscaler, Avalara, Nasuni and Ncontracts.About ConvertivConvertiv is a modern digital consultancy that helps B2B organizations build and operate AI-powered go-to-market models. Its embedded Forward Teams combine strategy, engineering, data, experience and growth expertise to build and optimize the foundations, digital experiences and growth capabilities required to deliver measurable business impact.Convertiv works with organizations across B2B technology, medical device, pharmaceutical and financial services like Avalara, Redwood and Zscaler.

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