RevSure Achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevSure , an enterprise-grade Full Funnel AI platform for B2B go-to-market teams, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the world’s first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). RevSure is among the early companies globally to receive this certification, reinforcing its commitment to responsible, enterprise-ready AI.As AI becomes deeply embedded in revenue operations, marketing attribution, and pipeline execution, enterprises increasingly demand not just performance, but governance, transparency, and accountability. ISO/IEC 42001 establishes a formal framework for managing AI-related risk across the full lifecycle of AI systems, including development, deployment, operation, and continuous improvement.RevSure’s certification covers its Full Funnel AI platform, which delivers AI-powered revenue intelligence, marketing attribution, pipeline acceleration, and pipeline predictability for B2B customers. The scope includes all personnel, processes, and infrastructure involved in delivering these capabilities, with AI workloads hosted on Google Cloud Platform and powered by Google Gemini (Vertex AI) as the primary large language model provider.In addition to ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, RevSure maintains a strong enterprise security and privacy foundation, including SOC 2 Type II certification, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, and GDPR compliance, supporting secure and responsible use of AI across the platform.Unlike many AI platforms that focus solely on model performance, RevSure operates AI systems under a comprehensive management framework designed for responsible use at scale. This includes formal AI risk management, controlled development and deployment processes, continuous monitoring, incident response, and ongoing improvement of AI operations.“AI is only valuable to enterprises if it is trustworthy,” said Deepinder Singh Dhingra, Founder & CEO of RevSure . “ISO 42001 validates how we govern AI across the entire lifecycle, not just how models are built, but how they are operated, monitored, and improved in production. This certification reflects our long-term commitment to building enterprise-grade AI that customers can rely on with confidence.”The certification was issued by InterCert following an independent assessment conducted in accordance with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17021-1 and is subject to ongoing surveillance and recertification. This milestone further demonstrates RevSure’s focus on building a secure, governed foundation for agentic AI and real-time GTM execution.By combining full-funnel context, certified AI governance, and real-time activation, RevSure enables B2B GTM teams to safely adopt AI-driven workflows while reducing operational and compliance risk.About RevSureRevSure is the only enterprise-grade Revenue System of Action designed for complex B2B go-to-market operations. It unifies fragmented marketing, sales, and GTM operations data into coordinated, AI-driven actions that convert prospects into predictable revenue. Powered by Full-Funnel Agentic AI, RevSure connects data, workflows, and intelligence across the entire funnel, eliminating silos, streamlining execution, and deploying AI agents to maximize marketing impact, accelerate pipeline, and improve forecast confidence. Beyond insights, RevSure delivers automated next-best actions, enabling GTM teams to focus on high-impact execution. Customers have achieved up to 50% higher pipeline ROI and a 20% increase in conversion rate.

